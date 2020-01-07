Anti-ISIS operations now on hold as U.S. military retreats to defensive stance in Iraq, Syria

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 01:30 Hits: 4

The killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by U.S. drone outside Baghdad International Airport has resulted in Iran announcing it will no longer abide by nuclear fuel enrichment limits set by the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal and in Iraqi demands that U.S. troops leave the country. Now the move by the Trump team is resulting in another blow to U.S. interests, as the American-led coalition in Iraq and Syria released a statement acknowledging that anti-ISIS operations in the two countries are now on hold.

The campaign against ISIS is "paused" for an indeterminate period of time, as U.S. forces take up a more defensive stance in anticipation of likely retaliation by Iran-friendly Iraqi militia groups. Large-scale protests in Baghdad and at the U.S. embassy have highlighted the new dangers faced by U.S. personnel in the region.

Donald Trump has seemingly done his level best to reinvigorate ISIS, withdrawing U.S. protection from Kurdish forces in Syria, allowing the Turkish military to "secure" their towns and releasing unknown numbers of ISIS prisoners and, now, bringing anti-ISIS operations to an end throughout both Syria and Iraq as the administration instead moves toward war with Iran. Whether this was a foreseen outcome of the Trump-ordered, Pompeo-backed strike is unknown. It should have been, but the Pentagon was apparently cut out of the decision-making process and has been creating new contingency plans only after the strike was carried out.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1909775