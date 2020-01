Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

Given the importance of the fight against global warming, the conflict between nationalist narratives and green internationalism could become the dominant political divide of the 2020s. If so, then the climate debate may import global issues into national politics like never before.

