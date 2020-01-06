Defense Department says it is preparing for 'onward movement' after Iraq votes to expel U.S. forces

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 21:30 Hits: 4

The Defense Department released a letter Monday sketching out plans to “reposition forces” in Iraq to “prepare for onward movement.” While the letter raises almost as many questions as it answers, it is a direct response to the Iraqi parliament’s vote to expel U.S. forces in the wake of the Trump administration’s assassination, in Iraq, of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The letter, addressed to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, cites “due deference to the sovereignty of Iraq” and “your sovereign decision to order our departure” as the reason for the “onward movement.”

The only timeline offered for the repositioning in preparation for onward movement is “the coming days and weeks.” At the same time, the Defense Department is sending 4,500 sailors and Marines “to prepare to support Middle East operations,” The Washington Post reported, while CNN’s Barbara Starr reported that the Defense Department is moving B-52 bombers to be available for use against Iran.

Like I said, lots of questions here: Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters that “There's been no decision to leave Iraq. Period.”

Okay, then. The latest story is that the letter was a draft that got out by mistake, and the military confirmed was authentic, but didn’t clarify that it was a draft until an hour or so later, which is … about the competence level of this administration, I guess.

