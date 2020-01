Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 12:22 Hits: 4

The House will vote on a resolution limiting President Trump's military actions toward Iran following his decision to launch a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said S...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/476881-pelosi-house-to-vote-on-resolution-limiting-trumps-actions-against-iran