Published on Monday, 06 January 2020

President Trump on Monday demanded that his impeachment trial end quickly in the Senate, accusing House Democrats of a "con game" to help their chances during the 2020 election contest.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/476903-trump-demands-hasty-end-to-impeachment-accusing-democrats-of-a-con