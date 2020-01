Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 18:50 Hits: 5

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted Monday that President Trump could draw the U.S. into war with Iran if it seek to harm properties owned by the Trump Organization around the world.In a tweet, the Minnesota Democrat called on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/476961-omar-trump-could-provoke-a-war-with-iran-over-lost-revenue-at-his-hotels