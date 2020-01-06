Pelosi announces war powers resolution as Trump tries to bypass Congress and start war with Iran

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 14:00 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced a vote in the House of Representatives on a war powers resolution following Donald Trump’s “provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials.” The airstrike “endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues Sunday. And it was conducted without consultation with Congress—which the war powers resolution aims to deal with going forward.

The letter from Pelosi notes that the House “resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate. It reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA and Defense Department analyst focused on Shia militias, will lead the resolution.

”I greatly appreciate the solemnity with which all of our Members are working to honor our responsibility to protect American lives and values,” Pelosi concludes. “Thank you for your patriotic leadership during this difficult time.” (Though let’s be real: The vast majority of Republicans are going to follow Trump, not lead.)

