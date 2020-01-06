Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro endorses Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 15:35 Hits: 4

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro has announced that he’s endorsing Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president, saying that she’s the “one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone.”

In a video posted to his Twitter account on Monday, Castro said he “got into public service because I wanted to make sure that more people could have the kind of opportunity that I felt blessed to have in life. But that doesn’t happen by accident. It happens when you have good leaders working to make that opportunity possible.

“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone, who will make sure that no matter where you live in America, or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity, too,” he continued. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.”

“Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts,” Castro tweeted. “An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change.” Watch the full video after the fold.

Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president.Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where peopleÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢Â€Â”not the wealthy or well-connectedÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢Â€Â”are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 January 6, 2020

