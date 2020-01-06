AOC Condemns Killing of Soleimani: This Was an Act of Aggression Committed by the United States

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 13:49 Hits: 4

Over the weekend, Democracy Now! spoke with New York Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and asked her response to the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani. “We need to be tactical about how we can actively resist further escalation on already an unprecedented level of escalation and aggression by the president, and therefore by the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “He did this on behalf of our entire country. And that’s what makes the potential illegality of his action so flagrant, because he did not consult Congress and this was not done with the support of the United States.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/6/aoc_trump_qassem_soleimani_assassination