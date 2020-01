Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 04:21 Hits: 4

The killing of two top Iranian and Iraqi commanders by US forces could aid Iran in strengthening its foothold in Iraq. Experts say it also undermines the monthslong anti-government protest movement in Iraq.

