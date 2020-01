Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 05:46 Hits: 4

The three countries urged the US and Iran to exercise restraint in a bid to end a cycle of violence. Germany's foreign minister says Europe will this week respond to Iran's pledge not to abide by the 2015 nuclear deal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-crisis-germany-france-uk-urge-de-escalation/a-51895571?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf