Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 07:10 Hits: 3

Huge crowds gathered in the Iranian capital Tehran for the funeral of General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by US airstrikes. His daughter issued a threat to US soldiers in the Middle East.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/soleimani-funeral-daughter-warns-of-dark-day-for-us/a-51896545?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf