Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 04:20 Hits: 3

Reserve troops were deployed to fire-ravaged regions across three Australian states on Monday after a torrid weekend that turned swathes of land into smouldering, blackened hellscapes.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200106-australia-bush-fires-scott-morrison-military-deployment-heat-wave-wildfires