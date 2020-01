Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 04:53 Hits: 3

World War One movie "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the GoldenĀ GlobesĀ on Sunday on a night packed with upsets.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200106-usa-film-cinema-television-golden-globe-awards-quentin-tarantino-1917