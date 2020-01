Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 09:00 Hits: 4

HANOI (Vietnam News/ANN): Vietnam's health ministry has urged local health authorities to tighten management at border gates in response to China’s Wuhan pneumonia outbreak.

