Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 08:45 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: Just when John Aish and his partner Jenny Shea thought they had beaten the inferno ravaging their two properties in Australia's south-east on New Year's Eve, a roaring fireball came through forcing them to flee. Aish and Shea did not see each other until the following morning. They are now ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-fires-like-hurricane-evacuate-fireball-summer-12237640