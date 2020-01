Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 08:55 Hits: 4

Iran's announcement on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium could be the first step towards the end of a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

