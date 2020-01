Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 14:24 Hits: 0

US President Donald Trump says he ordered the drone strike that killed General Qassem Suleimani, Iran's second most powerful leader, to “stop a war.” It is far more likely that he has stumbled, one flawed assumption at a time, into starting one.

