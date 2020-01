Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 01:18 Hits: 3

President Trump on Sunday evening doubled down on his threat to target Iranian cultural heritage sites, asserting to a group of reporters that the U.S. had the right to strike such targets.In comments to White Hous...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/476868-trump-doubles-down-on-threat-to-iran-cultural-sites