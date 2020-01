Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 02:01 Hits: 3

Ricky Gervais is urging winners not to get political at the Golden Globes, quipping that celebrities are in "no position to lecture the public about anything.""If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a plat...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/476871-ricky-gervais-tells-golden-globes-audience-not-to-get-political