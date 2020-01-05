An exclusive interview with corporate media about why this is all so hard to figure out

Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 22:45 Hits: 3

This impeachment has got me baffled, corporate media. On the one hand, we have credible witnesses who have confirmed through testimony under oath the report of a whistleblower that:

… the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election. This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals.

On the other hand, we have a president who denies this, claims it’s all hearsay, and then blocks his immediate staff who have been subpoenaed as part of the investigation from testifying.

On the one hand, we have a man known for lying with over 15,000 documented lies and misleading claims. And on other, we have a narrative that the entire world is a conspiracy against the man known for lying a lot.

Why is this so hard to figure out, corporate media?

Corporate media: Well, you see, Dave, I have to treat each of these theories as equally valid or I get accused of being part of the conspiracy against the man who lies a lot.

DA: So you can’t just report that a man known for constantly lying is lying again?

Corporate media: Well that wouldn’t be fair to him, would it?

DA: Why not?

Corporate media: We have to ask him and representatives from his side because we don’t want to be unfair.

DA: But we know he lies. A lot.

Corporate media: Sure. He lies all the time. It’s well documented. And we can document how he’s lying again this time.

But we also have to take seriously this other “side.” The side that says that everything is a conspiracy against him. We have to report on these possible conspiracies because otherwise people will accuse us of being unfair.

DA: Maybe it would help if we looked at an example. Let’s look at Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’s testimony. In a sworn deposition, Vindman stated:

I did not think it was proper [for Trump] to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine.

Vindman, who listened to Trump’s call testified that “there was no doubt” what the president was asking for.

Corporate media: Yes.

DA: That doesn’t sound so much like a “yes” as it does a “yes, but ...”

Yes, but … ?

Corporate media: Yes, but that’s not the whole story.

DA: What’s the rest of the story?

Corporate media: Well, for starters Trump Jr. tweeted out that Vindman was stammering and that he’s just “a low-level bureaucrat.”

Anyone listening to Vindman stammer through this seemingly trying to remember the Catch Phrases he was well coached on should get that. HeÃ¢Â€Â™s a low level partisan bureaucrat and nothing more. https://t.co/5KobcaJKgL November 19, 2019

And then the White House repeated an attack on Vindman from several GOP congressmen where they tried to get Vindman to reveal the identity of the whistleblower.

Vindman made it clear that he gave information about President TrumpÃ¢Â€Â™s phone call with President Zelensky to an unnamed individual.Schiff shut down questioning about the unnamed individual to "protect the whistleblower."But neither one knows who the whistleblower is? Ã°ÂŸÂ¤Â” November 19, 2019

DA: So the president and his allies attacked Vindman’s credibility and tried to paint him as part of some “deep state” conspiracy against the president?

Corporate media: Correct.

DA: Isn’t it illegal to out a whistleblower?

Corporate media: For an inspector general, yes. For others, it’s complicated.

DA: Okay, but what does the identity of the whistleblower have to do with anything? Didn’t Vindman confirm the whistleblower’s testimony with a firsthand account of the call?

Corporate media: The conspiracy that we have to take seriously is that somehow everyone in this is biased against President Trump.

The whistleblower and everyone who confirmed the whistleblower’s complaint under oath—Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor; diplomat George Kent; United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland; Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper; Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch—are all part of some nefarious “deep state” conspiracy against Donald Trump.

DA: So despite any and all lack of evidence of such a conspiracy, it has to be taken seriously?

Corporate media: At least as seriously.

DA: More seriously than all the claims which are being confirmed under oath?

Corporate media: I mean clearly there’s no evidence of any conspiracies but we don’t want to be seen as being unfair.

DA: What lengths do you have to go to be seen as being fair?

The entertainment model of corporate media.

Corporate media: We have to go to much greater lengths than we should. Every allegation, every claim, must be given equal air time and space.

What we’ve found too is that more people tune in if there’s always two sides and if somehow the other side can keep making stuff up that constantly has to be disproved.

This is also quite beneficial to us as people keep coming back for more.

DA: Let me draw you a picture and ask you about it.

In the picture, you’re saying that the impeachment is being largely covered as a “He said …/She said ...” drama between two sides: Democratic and Republican.

Corporate media: Correct. In this manner, we don’t offend anyone. We just report what each side is saying.

DA: Don’t you think this might be why people are so confused?

Corporate media: Absolutely. But that’s not our responsibility. As corporate media, we have to watch out for our bottom line. And our bottom line might get affected if too many people are offended. Especially our advertisers.

If everything we print is “He said, she said” we can guarantee that no one is offended.

We’re not biased.

DA: Except you are biased. You’re biased toward not offending anyone rather than toward telling the truth according to preponderance of evidence.

Corporate media: Fair. We’re a business. We have to do what’s right for our business.

At least we’re better than corporate media whose profit model is propaganda.

DA: What do you mean?

Corporate media: Take Fox News, for instance. They don’t have to be fair because they’re paid to be propaganda. On Fox News, you always know which “side” is going to win and that’s the way their ownership wants it. It’s also what their viewership has been taught to expect.

DA: Let me add that business model to our picture. Is this about right?

Business models of the corporate media.

Corporate media: That’s pretty close.

DA: Let me get this straight. There’s several billion dollar media networks out there that can promote whatever conspiracies they want without having to answer to any sense of fairness.

And then there’s the entertainment networks like yourself that have to cover both sides.

Corporate media: Yep.

DA: This doesn’t look very “liberal.”

Corporate media: There’s nothing liberal about it. Like I said, we’re a for-profit business. We have to make a profit. If we offend people, it might hurt our bottom line.

DA: Yet the propaganda doesn’t have to worry about offending anyone?

Corporate media: Correct. Their business model is subsidized by their owners.

DA: Well thank you, corporate media. This has been very enlightening. Sad, but enlightening.

I’m now starting to see how even the clearest stories can be muddled in our media.

David Akadjian is the author of The Little Book of Revolution: A Distributive Strategy for Democracy (ebook also available).

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1908979