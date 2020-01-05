The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In New York City, thousands march in unity against anti-Semitism and recent attacks

After a string of disturbing anti-Semitic attacks, thousands in New York City marched across the Brooklyn Bridge against hate and in solidarity with the Jewish community on Sunday. The “No Hate, No Fear Solidarity March” started in Foley Square in lower Manhattan and crossed the bridge with the goal of going to Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn. 

The New York Times reports that the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York, as well as other Jewish community and activist groups, organized the march. New York Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mayor Bill De Blasio, and Gov. Andre Cuomo, among other elected officials, participated in the anti-hate rally, which drew an estimated “tens of thousands,” according to the Times, including those from out of town.

Gov. Cuomo spoke at the rally and made two pledges to protect vulnerable communities against hate-crimes, as reported by CBS New York. One is that through New York state’s Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grant Program, New York will give religious-based institutions a total of $45 million in extra funding for protections against hate crimes. And two is that he intends to propose a new law that would label hate crimes as ‘domestic terrorism’ in the state. 

“This is so important, because we all stand together against hate and fear, and no one should be afraid to worship the way they want,” Rabbi Michael Singer, who noted to NBC 4 New York that he came to the city from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the march, explained to the station. “We’re marching and letting our feet do the praying for us.”

“We’re not afraid to stand together, to be able to stand against violence and promote nonviolence,” Leslie Meyers said to the Times

As reported previously at Daily Kos, five people were recently stabbed in a rabbi’s house in New York during Hanukkah. Also in New York, a woman has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly slapping three people in an apparently anti-Semitic attack. In New Jersey, three people were recently shot and killed at a kosher market

Check out photos and videos from the rally below.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared.

As did New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

And fellow New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

And Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared too.

As did Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

And New York City Councilmember Mark D. Levine.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, too.

And of course, Gov. Cuomo.

And others shared solidarity on social media, including Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

And the U.S. Holocaust Museum.

