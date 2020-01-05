In New York City, thousands march in unity against anti-Semitism and recent attacks

Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 23:45 Hits: 3

After a string of disturbing anti-Semitic attacks, thousands in New York City marched across the Brooklyn Bridge against hate and in solidarity with the Jewish community on Sunday. The “No Hate, No Fear Solidarity March” started in Foley Square in lower Manhattan and crossed the bridge with the goal of going to Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn.

The New York Times reports that the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York, as well as other Jewish community and activist groups, organized the march. New York Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mayor Bill De Blasio, and Gov. Andre Cuomo, among other elected officials, participated in the anti-hate rally, which drew an estimated “tens of thousands,” according to the Times, including those from out of town.

Gov. Cuomo spoke at the rally and made two pledges to protect vulnerable communities against hate-crimes, as reported by CBS New York. One is that through New York state’s Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grant Program, New York will give religious-based institutions a total of $45 million in extra funding for protections against hate crimes. And two is that he intends to propose a new law that would label hate crimes as ‘domestic terrorism’ in the state.

“This is so important, because we all stand together against hate and fear, and no one should be afraid to worship the way they want,” Rabbi Michael Singer, who noted to NBC 4 New York that he came to the city from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the march, explained to the station. “We’re marching and letting our feet do the praying for us.”

“We’re not afraid to stand together, to be able to stand against violence and promote nonviolence,” Leslie Meyers said to the Times.

As reported previously at Daily Kos, five people were recently stabbed in a rabbi’s house in New York during Hanukkah. Also in New York, a woman has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly slapping three people in an apparently anti-Semitic attack. In New Jersey, three people were recently shot and killed at a kosher market.

Check out photos and videos from the rally below.

What appeared to be tens of thousands of marched across Brooklyn Bridge thisSunday morning to stand against Antisemetic attacks. Organizers say they are marching to show that they're proud to be Jewish and that an attack on one is an attack on all. #NoHateNoFearpic.twitter.com/jKdCRgyTND January 5, 2020

Some light in this dark time.Thousands of Jews and thousands of allies are marching across the Brooklyn Bridge.Chanting: Ã¢Â€ÂœNO HATE, NO FEAR, OUR JEWISH FAMILIES ARE WELCOME HERE!Ã¢Â€Â#NoHateNoFearpic.twitter.com/hqF6choD4H January 5, 2020

When anti-Semitism strikes our communities, we stand up & stand together.Today, we marched in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters over the Brooklyn Bridge. We've got many more bridges to cross before we end the scourge of anti-Semitism, but together, we will. pic.twitter.com/r9h1F6Skcw January 5, 2020

Headed off to the #NoHateNoFear rally in Foley Square rocking my FAV New York City born feminist and Jewish political leader, RBG! pic.twitter.com/C6UqYmRGKp January 5, 2020

Proud of my son for hanging in there without complaint #NoHateNoFearpic.twitter.com/juTpEeRMHc January 5, 2020

Incredible turnout on this beautiful day. Inspiring, truly. This is what standing up, united , against antisemitism looks like. Glad to see these hashtags are trending. Will be tweeting on this thread with more photos! #JewishandProud#NoHateNoFear#StandTogetherpic.twitter.com/kuxIyo61Bw January 5, 2020

Video of New Yorkers streaming over the Brooklyn Bridge hours into the #NoHateNoFear solidarity march against anti-Semitism pic.twitter.com/n2gA02ZocO January 5, 2020

Thousands of Jews and allies are marching across the Brooklyn Bridge to send the message that we will not let hate divide us. United we stand, never will we fall.#NoHateNoFearpic.twitter.com/vUNkRMpMTB January 5, 2020

Found some Jews to sing Lol Ha'olam Kulo with on the Brooklyn Bridge. "The whole world is a narrow bridge, and the most important part is not to be afraid." #NoHateNoFearpic.twitter.com/ClhpjTu09v January 5, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared.

You know @AOC stands against xenophobia, against racism, against Islamophobia. So itÃ¢Â€Â™s no surprise she was out on the Brooklyn Bridge against anti-Semitism today. Proud to stand with her against hatred & bigotry of every kind. Our liberation is bound up together.#NoHateNoFearpic.twitter.com/0xjiKoQIsR January 5, 2020

As did New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Our Jewish communities in New York are suffering from an unprecedented escalation of anti-Semitic violence. Together, we stood with them to share in their grief, rise up against hate, and do everything we can to protect them. #SolidarityMarchpic.twitter.com/S7TDaNaXlW January 5, 2020

And fellow New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

I am proud to march with people of all faiths in New York today to say in a united voice:No Hate. No Fear.We will not stand for anti-Semitism, bigotry, and hatred. pic.twitter.com/Ewq46nAnq7 January 5, 2020

And Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

We will not tolerate hate.We will not be intimidated.We will #StandTogether.Proud to join thousands of New Yorkers in #NoHateNoFear March against hate and anti-Semitism. #NoHateInOurStatepic.twitter.com/1xuoXN6Xzy January 5, 2020

New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared too.

In New York, we refuse to accept any kind of anti-Semitism or hate. There is no room for fear for any of our beautiful and diverse communities.Ã¢ÂÂ°Today, we marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to reject this ugly form of hate. #NoHateNoFearpic.twitter.com/6LUnzAZJwB January 5, 2020

As did Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

And New York City Councilmember Mark D. Levine.

No way to adequately capture how massive this crowd is, but it's huge.A single march is not going to end anti-Semitism in NYC. But the size--and diversity--of this outpouring of support for the Jewish community is unprecedented. #NoHateNoFear#JewishandProudpic.twitter.com/cE33gSMP2G January 5, 2020

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, too.

Estimates are that there are twenty-five thousand people here, marching in solidarity against anti-Semitism and hate. This is the #NYC we know and love. #HateHasNoHomeHere#NoHateNoFear#NoHatepic.twitter.com/CaysIsyV1I January 5, 2020

And of course, Gov. Cuomo.

Proud to stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters at the #NoHateNoFear march in NYC.NY will provide $45 million in additional funding to protect religious-based institutions & non-public schools. We will not let the cancer of hate and intolerance weaken us. pic.twitter.com/Ar5wwnye3t January 5, 2020

And others shared solidarity on social media, including Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Sending solidarity to our neighbors from the #MA7 en route to the #NoHateNoFear rally in NYC today. Our destinies are tied. And itÃ¢Â€Â™s going to take every single one of us to combat the rise of white supremacy & anti-Semitism.https://t.co/GO8Xvgc6qT January 5, 2020

And the U.S. Holocaust Museum.

We stand in solidarity with those marching in New York today to create a world in which we can all live with #NoHateNoFear. Let's #StandTogether to fight antisemitism and hate wherever we see it. pic.twitter.com/SfYp5NAWGA January 5, 2020

