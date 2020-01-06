Scams you should not fall for in 2020

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 00:30 Hits: 3

It is a new year, and with the 2020 election coming up, I thought this would be a good time to go over some scams you should not fall for in the coming year. Not all of these are political, but some are.

A credit card reader that sticks out far past the panel. Skimmers are designed to fit over the existing credit card reader.

If you notice a credit card reader that protrudes outside the face of the rest of the machine, it may be a skimmer.

This is especially the case when an additional part seems to be affixed to the rest of the credit card reader.

Parts of the credit card reader are loose or move when jiggled. The credit card reader should be securely in place. Moving parts are a sign the reader has been tampered with or that a skimming device has been affixed to the existing reader.

A security seal that has been voided. Gas stations often place a security label across the gas pump that lets you know if the cabinet panel on the fuel dispenser has been tampered with. When intact, the label has a flat red, blue or black background. However, once the seal has been broken, the words "Void Open" appears in white. If the seal is broken, it's a sign that someone without authorization has accessed the cabinet. Let the gas station attendant know and do not use the credit card machine at that pump.

A pinpad that's thicker than normal. In addition to a skimming device, thieves may place a fake keypad on top of the real one to capture your keystrokes. This way they can capture your pin or billing zip code in addition to your credit or debit card details. If the keys seem hard to push, eject your card and use another ATM. Use a bank-operated ATM, which is less likely to have a skimmer, rather than an ATM at a store or gas station.