Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 19:04 Hits: 5

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) said Sunday that Democrats are changing their minds on impeachment trial procedures from the previously approved rules for President Clinton's trial.Ratcliffe pointed to the unan...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/476846-gop-rep-democrats-changing-their-mind-on-impeachment-trial-rules