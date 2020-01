Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 07:12 Hits: 3

Another person has died and hundreds of properties are feared lost after a catastrophic day of bushfires in Australia's southeast. Authorities are hoping milder temperatures will help ease the threat.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-bushfires-cooler-weather-brings-respite-situation-still-volatile/a-51889829?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf