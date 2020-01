Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 08:59 Hits: 3

Donald Trump had warned Iran would be hit "very hard" if Tehran retaliates against the US, saying "52 sites" had been targeted. But Iran's army chief said the US lacked "courage" to initiate conflict.

