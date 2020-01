Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 06:50 Hits: 5

US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them “very fast and very hard” if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200105-us-warns-it-will-target-52-iranian-sites-if-tehran-retaliates