Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 07:08 Hits: 3

Japan’s justice minister on Sunday called the flight of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges inexcusable and vowed to strengthen immigration checks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200105-japan-s-justice-minister-calls-carlos-ghosn-s-escape-inexcusable