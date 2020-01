Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 05:51 Hits: 3

The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike, was returned to Iran on Sunday, the official IRIB news agency reported.

