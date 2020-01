Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 07:53 Hits: 3

At least 24 people were killed and 23 injured after a building in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers under rubble, officials said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cambodia-building-collapse-death-toll-rises-24-phnom-penh-12234624