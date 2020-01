Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 08:27 Hits: 4

Funeral for Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's Quds Force who was killed in Baghdad by US air strike, begins in Ahvaz.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/01/soleimani-funeral-iran-latest-updates-200105053715338.html