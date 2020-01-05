Saturday night owls open thread: In 70 cities, 1000s of Americans protest against war with Iran

Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 January 2020 03:30 Hits: 4

Jake Johnson at Common Dreams writes—Thousands Take to Streets in More Than 70 Cities Across US to Protest Trump's "Reckless Acts of War" Against Iran:

"There was no imminent threat” This was made up in Texas, announced in January to the Republican leadership that war was going to take place and was going to be good politically. This whole thing was a fraud." ~~Sen. Edward Kennedy, speaking in September 2003 about the Bush administration’s claim that Saddam Hussein had represented an imminent threat to the United States.

Trump: "I will end the endless wars."MAGA: "Boo, wars!"Trump: "I assassinated the top general in Iran."MAGA: "Yay, wars!"Trump: "I will bring the troops home."MAGA: "Yay! Bring them home!"Trump: "I'm sending more troops to the Middle East."MAGA: "Yay! Go Troops!" January 4, 2020

At Daily Kos on this date in 2012—President Obama making recess appointments to labor board, again braving GOP outrage:

President Obama is making recess appointments to the National Labor Relations Board in addition to his appointment of Richard Cordray to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. […] This is huge: Without these appointments, the NLRB would have been down to two members; it cannot make decisions without a three-member quorum. Republicans were determined to block Obama's NLRB nominations to shut down the board and prevent it from being able to pass rules like its recent moves streamlining union elections and requiring employers to put up posters informing workers of their existing legal rights. Obama's decision to recess appoint both these NLRB members and Cordray to the CFPB doesn't just put qualified people into the government—it enables the government agencies themselves to function.

