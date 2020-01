Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 20:39 Hits: 3

A satirical song about grandmothers sparked protests outside German broadcaster WDR on Saturday. Grandmothers joined the protest on both sides and this is what they thought about #Omagate.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-grandmothers-clash-over-viral-song/a-51888515?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf