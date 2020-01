Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 15:17 Hits: 2

Fourteen civilians, including many schoolchildren, died Saturday when a roadside bomb blew up their bus in northwestern Burkina Faso, a security source told AFP.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200104-children-among-more-than-a-dozen-killed-in-burkina-faso-bombing-security-sources-say