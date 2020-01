Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 19:11 Hits: 2

Albert Camus’ death, sixty years ago, stunned France. The French literary icon was just 46 years old when he died in a car crash southeast of Paris on January 4, 1960.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200104-looking-back-at-the-legacy-of-albert-camus-60-years-after-his-death