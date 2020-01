Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 20:53 Hits: 3

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will seek direct talks with Iran to try to de-escalate tensions after a U.S. air strike killed Iran's military commander Qassem Soleimani, a newspaper reported on Saturday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/05/german-foreign-minister-will-seek-direct-talks-with-iran---newspaper