Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 19:59 Hits: 2

Peruvian prosecutors are seeking a 12-year prison term for former lawmaker Kenji Fujimori on charges of attempting to buy votes in a plot to keep ex-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski from being impeached.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/peru-prosecutors-seek-12-year-term-for-kenji-fujimori--12234276