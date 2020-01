Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 20:15 Hits: 2

Britain's Queen Elizabeth expressed her sorrow over the devastating bushfires burning in Australia and sent her thoughts and prayers to all Australians, including the emergency services.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/queen-elizabeth-sends-thoughts-and-prayers-to-all-australians-12234298