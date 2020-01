Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 13:27 Hits: 3

More thanĀ 70 protests across the country are planned for Saturday to condemn the Pentagon's killingĀ of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, and the decision to send thousands more troops to the Middle East.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/476752-over-70-protests-planned-across-us-against-soleimani-strike