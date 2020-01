Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 16:29 Hits: 3

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States's European allies "haven't been as helpful as I wish that they could be" following the U.S. strike in Iraq on Thursday that killed Iran's top military commander,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/476760-pompeo-after-soleimani-strike-the-europeans-havent-been-as-helpful-as