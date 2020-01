Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 00:16 Hits: 3

As the world braces for the fallout from President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani, administration officials sent muddled and confusing explanations and justifications for the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/trump-administration-sends-muddled-messages-as-it-gropes-for-a-strategy-in-self-inflicted-iran-crisis/