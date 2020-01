Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 06:04 Hits: 3

Australia’s prime minister called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated Saturday in at least three states with two more deaths, and strong winds and high temperatures were forecast to bring flames to populated areas including the suburbs of Sydney.

