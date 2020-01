Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 07:45 Hits: 6

Thousands of mourners gathered in Baghdad on Saturday for a funeral procession for Iran’s slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others killed in a US air strike in Iraq.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200104-thousands-gather-in-baghdad-to-mourn-iranian-general-killed-in-us-airstrike