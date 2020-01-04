Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 08:49 Hits: 6

YANGON: The Myanmar government has ordered its employees in war-stricken Rakhine state to receive official permission before they travel by land or water amid an increase in abductions of civilian officers by the rebel Arakan Army as it fights national forces for greater autonomy in the state, the border affairs minister said on Saturday (Jan 4).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/01/04/myanmar-orders-government-workers-in-rakhine-to-obtain-permission-to-travel