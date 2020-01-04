The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Myanmar orders government workers in Rakhine to obtain permission to travel

Category: World Hits: 6

YANGON: The Myanmar government has ordered its employees in war-stricken Rakhine state to receive official permission before they travel by land or water amid an increase in abductions of civilian officers by the rebel Arakan Army as it fights national forces for greater autonomy in the state, the border affairs minister said on Saturday (Jan 4).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/01/04/myanmar-orders-government-workers-in-rakhine-to-obtain-permission-to-travel

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version