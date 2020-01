Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 03:53 Hits: 3

The first of thousands of residents and vacationers stranded on a beach in southeastern Australia landed near Melbourne on Saturday morning after a 20-hour journey by ship, relieved to escape terrifying smoke and fire.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-fires-mallacoota-bushfires-evacuated-ship-melbourne-12232952