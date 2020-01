Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 22:46 Hits: 5

Qassem Soleimani’s assassination could prove the most consequential military action of Donald Trump’s presidency. But was it more than a one-off move?

Read more https://ezorigin.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2020/0103/Soleimani-killing-How-pivotal-for-US-role-in-Middle-East?icid=rss