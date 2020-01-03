The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Judge rules Giuliani associate Lev Parnas can start sharing info with congressional investigators

Thumbs up, said U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in a Friday order clearing the way for an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani to start sharing information with the House Intelligence Committee. 

Lev Parnas, a close sidekick of Giuliani who is charged with violating federal campaign finance laws, had sought permission from the courts earlier this week to begin turning over evidence to Congress that had been seized during the FBI's investigation into him. The House Intelligence panel subpoenaed the materials, which include documents and the contents of a seized iPhone, back in October. However, the information could still prove relevant to the impeachment investigation of Trump since Parnas was in regular contact with Giuliani, Trump’s point man on the Ukraine scheme for which he has been impeached.

It's just one more potential bombshell that could drop as Senate Republicans desperately continue their quest to avoid a real trial with actual witnesses and evidence. 

