Cheers and Jeers: Rum and Resistance FRIDAY!

From the GREAT STATE OF MAINE…

My New Year’s Resolutions (since everyone keeps asking):

» I shall change my morning meditation mantra from “Ooohm” to “Noooovember thirrrrd.” » To support our efforts in World War III, I shall smoke some weed and then probably watch some TV. » I shall cast the deciding vote that finally boots Senator Susan Collins from office. » I shall remind myself daily that whatever horrible things Republicans do, Democrats can undo, and whatever good things Republicans undo, Democrats can re-do. » I shall strive to go into the deepest debt of my life in the service of buying all the Baby Yoda stuff when it hits the market, including the Baby Yoda commemorative Ferrari. And, as always: exercise, exercise, exercise. And, as always: exercise, exercise, exercise. » While traveling, I shall help make the job of TSA screeners easier by wearing nothing but my patriotism. » I shall continue my 55-year streak of not shooting anybody. Sorry, but I can’t say the same about accidentally stabbing people in the neck with lawn darts. » I shall remember what is best in life: “Destroy Mitch McConnell, see him driven before me, and hear the lamentation of the Lindsey.” » I shall continue never forgetting all the monsters in the Bush II administration—including Bush himself—who should’ve been tried for war crimes. » I shall open a C&J satellite office at the other end of the couch where trained squirrels will answer my fan mail. » I shall peacefully resolve Daily Kos pie fights with my superior negotiating and arbitration skills. Just as soon as we resolve our 18-year pie fight over the shape of the negotiating table.

Also: I shall make your west coast-friendly edition of Cheers and Jeers start below the fold... [Swoosh!!] RIGHTNOW! [Gong!!]

Cheers and Jeers for Friday, January 3, 2020

Note: Hey, y'know how there's one key on your computer that's a little more faded than the rest because it gets used most often? I just noticed that on my machine it's the "Pour Fruity Cab" key. Man, I love this laptop.

By the Numbers:

16 days!!!

Days 'til Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 17

Days 'til Bavarian Ice Fest in Leavenworth, Washington: 16

Factor by which income for the top 1% is expected to grow versus the middle class over the next two years, according to the CBO: 2x

Years since income inequality has been as obscene as it is today: 50

Estimated amount Pete Buttigieg raised in campaign donations in 2019: $76 million

Percent of Canadians who are okay with gay neighbors, according to a Canadian government poll: 92%

Active videogamers over age 50 in 2016 and 2019, respectively, according to AARP: 40 million, 51 million

Puppy Pic of the Day: New plush toy...or, more like new tush toy...

CHEERS the longer arm of the law. Low-wage earners up here in Maine had good reason to celebrate the new year: the minimum wage went up to 12 smackaroonies an hour. That's just one of the new laws that hit the books nationwide Wednesday morning. Some others:

» Minimum wages are also rising in 23 other states and 48 cities/counties. (Federally, we're still at the $7.25 we've been stuck at for 11 years.) » California will suspend the statute of limitations for sexual assault victims, while Illinois will remove the SOL altogether. Also: in South Dakota, the fine for wrecking public property while speeding in your tank has been doubled to $100. Also: in South Dakota, the fine for wrecking public property while speeding in your tank has been doubled to $100. » California law forbids employers to discriminate against their workers or job applicants who have racially associated hairstyles, such as dreadlocks, cornrows or braids. » The California Consumer Privacy Act allows California residents to demand that companies disclose what data they’ve collected on them. And if users want that data deleted, companies now have to comply. As goes California, so goes other states, so watch for others to pass similar laws this year. » Gun laws will be loosened…and tightened…in various states. » No more money bail system in New York. No more single-use plastic bags in Oregon. No more texting while driving in Florida.

Some laws were rescinded, like the reefer madness restrictions in Illinois and Michigan, both of which now—to adults 21+—allow the sale, purchase, and cultivation of the demon herb vilified since the 1930s because of its evil propensity to—[Checks notes]—relax you and brighten your mood. For the love of god, please pray the republic survives.

CHEERS to...Republicans??? Meh...kinda sorta. There’s a group calling itself Republicans for the Rule of Law, a “coalition of Republicans who believe law enforcement investigations should be completed without political interference, the laws apply equally to everyone, and the Constitution needs to be followed.” I’m under no illusions that in normal times I’d despise the folks behind this group (including Bill Kristol). But we’re living in "the enemy of my enemy is my friend” times, so thumbs-up to them for, among other things, pushing for an impeachment trial that doesn’t serve as a tongue bath for the Trump crime syndicate:

If it’s not too much trouble, I’d like to volunteer to be the one who gets to rip the duct tape off their faces. It will be slow and painful. If I do it right.

CHEERS to the Last Frontier. On January 3rd, 1959, President Dwight Eisenhower signed a proclamation making Alaska (or, as we say in Maine: Alasker)—all 656,425 square miles of it—our 49th state. The word is Aleutian for "Great Land." The state flower is the forget-me-not, the state fish is the king salmon, and the state mammal is the bowhead whale. Here’s Ike unveiling the 49-star flag, which was used for only eight months before Hawaii added #50. I have to think that if you own one o’ these babies, you’re sittin’ on an Antiques Roadshow goldmine:

Meanwhile the Alaska state flag has eight stars. One for each Palin family brawl involving the cops.

P.S. While we're on the subject of statehood, happy 124th Birthday to Utah, which entered the union on January 4th, 1896. The state animal is the Rocky Mountain Elk. The state gem is topaz. The state bird is, oddly, the California Sea Gull. And the state fossil is still, of course, Orrin Hatch.

CHEERS to a fine run. For whatever reason, Julian Castro just didn’t connect with enough Democrats to sustain his candidacy for president, so yesterday he bowed out of the race with his usual grace and maturity, saying: "I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight." He's a young guy, his resume already boasts an impressive career, and his options are many—who knows, he could end up as Elizabeth Warren's running mate. A sample of how some of his rivals in the primary race responded:

Thank you, Julián, for bringing your ideas and leadership to this race—your voice and campaign were invaluable in sticking up for underrepresented communities and pushing the field forward. —Cory Booker Thank you, Julián for being a powerful voice, for proposing bold and progressive plans,and for using your campaign to help people who need it now. You made this race stronger—and you will continue to be a leader in our party and our country for many years to come. He’ll be back. He’ll be back. —Elizabeth Warren America is better because Julian Castro has dedicated his career to lifting communities and expanding opportunities for all of us. I know he will continue to fight for an America where all belong—and we are thankful for his service. —Pete Buttigieg Julián brought a bold vision of justice and equality to this race. He puts people first and speaks up for the most vulnerable. I know he’ll continue to be a leader in the fight to better our democracy. —Amy Klobuchar

"At last, this is my big break," said John Delaney as his odds of winning ticked up from "snowball's chance in hell" to "cheeseburger's chance in Trump's bedroom."

CHEERS to the original landlord of Middle Earth. Happy Birthday to J.R.R.Tolkien. The genius behind the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit turns 128 years old today. Or, to put it another way, that's just one year longer than the total running time of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. Minus the bathroom breaks.

CHEERS to home vegetation. SNL, Real Time and Last Week Tonight are still on hiatus, so comic relief this weekend will be mostly limited to the Golden Globes Sunday night on NBC (more on that below).

Tonight on The Gardening Channel...

But for real thrills and chills, start your night off with MSNBC's Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow for the latest World War III developments. Tom Hanks sips chardonnay on The Graham Norton Show (BBC America) tonight at 11. New home video releases include Zombieland II and Angelina Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The NBA schedule is here, the NFL schedule is here, and the NHL schedule is here. On 60 Minutes: the use of antibiotics on farms and a profile of singer Shakira. You'll die laughing Sunday—trust me on this, no, really, trust me—when a woman finds a plastic cockroach in her potato chips on America's Funniest Home Videos (those darn kids), and Artie Ziff gets married to a clone of Marge on The Simpsons. And that’s about it. Remember: if you're watching TV from your survival bunker, wrap those rabbit ears in tinfoil to improve the performance of your set’s horizontal hold.

Now here's your Sunday morning lineup:

This Week: Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY); Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R-Moscow). Meet the Press: Mike Pompeo. Former U.S. General Tinkles McBooboo weighs in on the assassination of that Iranian dude Sunday on Animal Planet’s Meet the Pootie. Former U.S. General Tinkles McBooboo weighs in on the assassination of that Iranian dude Sunday on Animal Planet’s Meet the Pootie. Face the Nation: Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Little Marco Rubio (R-Moscow); Mike Pompeo; David Petraeus. You know David Petraeus, right? That former general who got a teeny slap on the wrist for leaving highly-classified military secrets out in the open in his quarters so his mistress could see them? Sure, let’s see what he has to say. CNN's State of the Union: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA); Mike Pompeo; 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg. Fox GOP Talking Points Sunday: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); Mike Pompeo.

Happy viewing!

Ten years ago in C&J: January 3, 2010

CHEERS and JEERS to, respectively, life and death. Good news: the number of coal mining deaths last year was the lowest in a century; the number of police officers killed in the line of duty in 2009 was the lowest in 50 years; and there were zero combat-related U.S. troop deaths in Iraq last month. Bad news: 2009 was the deadliest year yet in Afghanistan, and the surge is expected to generate a stream—eight years after the war started, mind you—of 300-500 American coffins per month. Sadly, not empty.

And just one more…

CHEERS to the Night Of A Hundred Drunken Celebrities. The Golden Globes will be handed out Sunday. They tend to be a more raucous and goofy affair than the Oscars, mainly because the open bar starts ladling out the drinks at 8am. And even if you can't stand awards shows, it'll be worth peeking at for host Ricky Gervais' opener. You can peruse the nominations here. As usual, I haven’t seen many of the movies yet, but that's never stopped me from making dangerously uninformed predictions before. (Like, Jim Webb will definitely be the Democratic nominee in 2016 and beat Trump in an 80-20 landslide.) So here goes:

Picture (drama): The Irishman Picture (musical or comedy): Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood Director: BongJoon Ho for Parasite Actress (drama): Renee Zellweger for Judy Actress (comedy): Awkwafina for The Farewell Actor (drama): Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory Actor (comedy): Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is My Name Supporting Actor: Joe Pesci for The Irishman Supporting Actress: Laura Dern for Marriage Story TV Series (Drama): Succession TV Series (Comedy): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Golden Globes are put on by the Foreign Press Association. Or as Donald Trump calls it: one more damn thing I need to build a wall around.

Have a great weekend. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

