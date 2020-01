Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 21:08 Hits: 2

Although far-right white evangelicals are a key part of President Donald Trump’s base, he has hardly lived the life of a Christian fundamentalist. And former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/former-fox-news-reporter-courtney-friel-says-trump-propositioned-her-for-a-kiss-when-they-were-both-married/