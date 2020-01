Category: World Published on Friday, 03 January 2020 11:32 Hits: 0

Diplomat Daniel Foote said Zambia was risking "degradation of your own citizens rights." The ambassador had angered the Zambian government after criticizing the imprisonment of a same-sex couple.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-ambassador-to-zambia-recalled-over-gay-rights-row/a-51877463?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf